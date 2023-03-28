Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.91

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 840064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $710.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.