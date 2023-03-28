Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.91

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 840064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $710.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Articles

