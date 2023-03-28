Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Alasdair Cooke Acquires 2,971,832 Shares

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Cooke bought 2,971,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$38,633.82 ($25,755.88).
Alasdair Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alasdair Cooke bought 1,584,809 shares of Alma Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,602.52 ($13,735.01).
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Alasdair Cooke bought 1,725,218 shares of Alma Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,702.62 ($13,801.74).
