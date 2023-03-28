Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Alasdair Cooke Acquires 2,971,832 Shares

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Cooke bought 2,971,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$38,633.82 ($25,755.88).

Alasdair Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alasdair Cooke bought 1,584,809 shares of Alma Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,602.52 ($13,735.01).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alasdair Cooke bought 1,725,218 shares of Alma Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,702.62 ($13,801.74).

Alma Metals Stock Performance

About Alma Metals

Alma Metals Limited engages in the exploration of metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Briggs, Mannersley and Fig Tree Hill Porphyry copper project that comprises three exploration permits for minerals covering a total area of approximately 241 square kilometers located in Queensland Australia.

