Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FSMB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 48,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,690. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

