Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,113.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.82. 34,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,621. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

