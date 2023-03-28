Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,086,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,721,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after acquiring an additional 612,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,346 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

