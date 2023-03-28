Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 321 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.23. 2,084,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,351,406. The company has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

