Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $80.88. The company had a trading volume of 919,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.