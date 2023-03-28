Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,904,000 after acquiring an additional 200,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after acquiring an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after acquiring an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,777. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

