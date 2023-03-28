AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Update

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of AltC Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:ALCC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,360. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

