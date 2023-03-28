Amaze World Tops One Day Volume of $36,730.84 (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $45.75 million and $36,730.84 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00003112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

