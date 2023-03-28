AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

AMCX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.71.

AMCX stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $43.74.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

