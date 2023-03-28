American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for 2.9% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $141.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.61 and a 200-day moving average of $146.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

