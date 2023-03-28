Amgen (AMG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $85.90 Million

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Amgen has a market cap of $85.90 million and approximately $16,382.02 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00003212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.86828424 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,039.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

