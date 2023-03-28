Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lessened by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.76 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.51.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

