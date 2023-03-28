Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.52. 222,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,110. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.51.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

