Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.52. 222,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.