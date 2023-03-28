AMH Equity Ltd Boosts Position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,224 shares during the quarter. Twin Disc accounts for 10.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 5.19% of Twin Disc worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 311,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 85.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Twin Disc by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Twin Disc

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

