AMH Equity Ltd Invests $578,000 in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. EMCORE comprises 0.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EMCORE by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EMCORE by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EMCORE by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 77,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. EMCORE Co. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMKR. Lake Street Capital raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

