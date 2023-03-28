Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.