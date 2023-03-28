Analysts Set Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) PT at $103.00

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.
SVNLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
