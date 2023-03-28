Analysts Set Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) PT at $103.00

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

SVNLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.2699 dividend. This is an increase from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

(Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.