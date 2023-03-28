Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 8,377 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,950 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,199,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,210,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 542,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 266,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 482,899 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $72.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

