Anderson Hoagland & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $98.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

