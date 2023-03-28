Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.4 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $264.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $652.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

