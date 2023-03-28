Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,816 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.11% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PZA stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.