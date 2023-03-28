Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in General Electric by 17.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in General Electric by 9.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.57. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.