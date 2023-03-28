Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,562 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 765,740 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 314,145 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,551 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,562,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,603,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

