Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $3.10 Million Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Bancorp worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $234,081.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,589.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $234,081.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,589.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.64 per share, with a total value of $48,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,755.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,050 shares of company stock worth $121,530. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TBBK stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

