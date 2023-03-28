Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

