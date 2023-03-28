Anderson Hoagland & Co. Invests $1.03 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Separately, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHCV stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $66.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.