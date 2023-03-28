Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 46,227 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 503.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEU opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.