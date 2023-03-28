Andrew Peller Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:ADW)

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Andrew Peller Stock Performance
Andrew Peller has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$104.91 million during the quarter.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
