Anglo American Platinum Limited (ANGPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on April 13th

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2275 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $24.50.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANGPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Investec cut Anglo American Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.