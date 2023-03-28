Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Animalcare Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Animalcare Group Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of ANCR stock traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 156.20 ($1.92). 64,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,234. Animalcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 349 ($4.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 214.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,966.67 and a beta of 0.62.
Animalcare Group Company Profile
Read More
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Animalcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Animalcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.