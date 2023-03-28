Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Animalcare Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Animalcare Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ANCR stock traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 156.20 ($1.92). 64,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,234. Animalcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 349 ($4.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 214.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,966.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Animalcare Group alerts:

Animalcare Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets. It is also involved in the wholesale and marketing of veterinary pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Animalcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Animalcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.