Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 84.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

