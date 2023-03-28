Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.68%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

