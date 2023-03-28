Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) shares rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.15 and last traded at $30.15. Approximately 52,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 123,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Anterix Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.

Insider Transactions at Anterix

Institutional Trading of Anterix

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 45,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,487.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $74,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 45,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,487.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Anterix by 40.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Anterix by 57.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

