Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,963. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

