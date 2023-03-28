Apeiron RIA LLC Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.09.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.19. 400,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.65.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

