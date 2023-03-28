Apeiron RIA LLC Buys 2,587 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.87. 2,333,694 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

