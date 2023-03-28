Apeiron RIA LLC Buys 4,629 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

IYE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.72. 125,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,702. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

