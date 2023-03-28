Apeiron RIA LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFG traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,607 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

