Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,658 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.