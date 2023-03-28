Apeiron RIA LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

