Apeiron RIA LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,323,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.35. 2,578,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,021. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $125.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.