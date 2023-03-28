Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 134,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

