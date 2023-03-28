Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Cowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

