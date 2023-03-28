Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Chardan Capital

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. JMP Securities cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Molecular Transport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 395,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, Founders Fund VI Management LLC increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Fund VI Management LLC now owns 826,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

