ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Shares Acquired by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions accounts for about 4.8% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 2.56% of ARC Document Solutions worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 415,219 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

ARC Document Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $74,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 414,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

