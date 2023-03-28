ARC Resources Ltd. (AETUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.28. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 36.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARC Resources Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on ARC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.