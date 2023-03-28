Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AROC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after buying an additional 963,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 220,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Archrock by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after buying an additional 915,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Archrock by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,859,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after buying an additional 113,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.